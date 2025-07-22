Fund Update: DAVENPORT & Co LLC opened a $13.5M position in $DBRG stock

DAVENPORT & Co LLC has opened a new $13.5M position in $DBRG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DBRG.

$DBRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $DBRG stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DBRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DBRG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/21/2025

$DBRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DBRG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DBRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Miller from Truist Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/03/2025

Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 05/16/2025

Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $10.5 on 05/06/2025

Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $16.0 on 02/24/2025

Greg Miller from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $16.0 on 02/21/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

