Fund Update: DAVENPORT & Co LLC opened a $13.5M position in $DBRG stock

DAVENPORT & Co LLC has opened a new $13.5M position in $DBRG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DBRG.
$DBRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $DBRG stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 5,342,763 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,123,169
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,792,122 shares (-83.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,626,516
- LIND VALUE II APS added 1,981,777 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,479,273
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,806,977 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,937,537
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC removed 1,707,385 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,059,135
- CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP added 1,497,664 shares (+189.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,209,396
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,474,720 shares (+186.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,007,030
$DBRG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DBRG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025
- Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/21/2025
$DBRG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DBRG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DBRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Greg Miller from Truist Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/03/2025
- Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 05/16/2025
- Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $10.5 on 05/06/2025
- Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $16.0 on 02/24/2025
- Greg Miller from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $16.0 on 02/21/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
