Fund Update: DAVENPORT & Co LLC added 791,712 shares of ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES ($ARE) to their portfolio

DAVENPORT & Co LLC has added 791,712 shares of $ARE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ARE.

ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ARE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ARE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $97.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $95.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $130.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $100.0 on 03/17/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

