Stocks
ARE

Fund Update: DAVENPORT & Co LLC added 791,712 shares of ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES ($ARE) to their portfolio

July 22, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

DAVENPORT & Co LLC has added 791,712 shares of $ARE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ARE.

ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $ARE Data Alerts


Sign Up

ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ARE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARE forecast page.

ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ARE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $97.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $95.0 on 05/20/2025
  • Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $130.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $100.0 on 03/17/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARE ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ARE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.