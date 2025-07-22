Fund Update: DAVENPORT & Co LLC added 791,712 shares of ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES ($ARE) to their portfolio

DAVENPORT & Co LLC has added 791,712 shares of $ARE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ARE.
We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,927,827 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,343,275
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,269,795 shares (+511.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,468,735
- INVESCO LTD. added 882,963 shares (+39.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,682,907
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 826,386 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,448,968
- DAVENPORT & CO LLC added 791,712 shares (+1796.2%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $57,502,042
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 555,327 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,373,300
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 544,358 shares (+79.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,358,558
ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ARE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ARE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ARE forecast page.
ALEXANDRIA R E EQUITIES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ARE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ARE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $97.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $95.0 on 05/20/2025
- Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $130.0 on 04/30/2025
- Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 04/28/2025
- Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $100.0 on 03/17/2025
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.