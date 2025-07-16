Fund Update: Dakota Wealth Management opened a $5.6M position in $WRB stock

Dakota Wealth Management has opened a new $5.6M position in $WRB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WRB.
$WRB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $WRB stock to their portfolio, and 399 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 3,724,627 shares (+499.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,044,457
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,572,922 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,089,129
- ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 2,378,175 shares (+993.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,230,933
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 2,052,020 shares (-42.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,021,743
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,268,972 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,300,047
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 1,237,967 shares (+43.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,093,731
- CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 935,725 shares (+2163.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,586,191
$WRB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WRB stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 04/28, 04/14, 04/07, 04/01, 03/17.
$WRB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WRB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/11/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025
$WRB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WRB recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $WRB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $71.0 on 07/10/2025
- Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 07/09/2025
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $66.0 on 07/07/2025
- Robert Cox from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $76.0 on 05/22/2025
- Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $75.0 on 05/19/2025
- Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $75.0 on 05/19/2025
- Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $66.0 on 04/11/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
