Fund Update: Dakota Wealth Management opened a $5.4M position in $ERJ stock

Dakota Wealth Management has opened a new $5.4M position in $ERJ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ERJ.
$ERJ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $ERJ stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 5,979,351 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $276,246,016
- EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP removed 3,634,426 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,910,481
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,036,797 shares (+654.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $140,300,021
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 2,819,306 shares (+215.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,251,937
- CARRHAE CAPITAL LLP removed 2,670,740 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,388,188
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP removed 2,064,659 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,387,245
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,443,186 shares (+116.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,675,193
$ERJ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ERJ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/24/2025
$ERJ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ERJ recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ERJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Cenk Orcan from HSBC set a target price of $57.0 on 06/04/2025
- Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 05/12/2025
- Alberto Valerio from UBS set a target price of $39.0 on 04/24/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
