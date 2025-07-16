Fund Update: Dakota Wealth Management opened a $5.4M position in $ERJ stock

Dakota Wealth Management has opened a new $5.4M position in $ERJ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ERJ.

$ERJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $ERJ stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ERJ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ERJ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/24/2025

$ERJ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ERJ recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ERJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $57.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Cenk Orcan from HSBC set a target price of $57.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $60.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Alberto Valerio from UBS set a target price of $39.0 on 04/24/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

