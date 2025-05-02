Fund Update: Dakota Wealth Management opened a $13.7M position in $HWM stock

Dakota Wealth Management has opened a new $13.7M position in $HWM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HWM.

$HWM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 532 institutional investors add shares of $HWM stock to their portfolio, and 371 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HWM Insider Trading Activity

$HWM insiders have traded $HWM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOLA FELICE LIN (EVP, CL&CO and Secretary) sold 6,620 shares for an estimated $902,885

$HWM Government Contracts

We have seen $989,376 of award payments to $HWM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$HWM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HWM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $100,000 on 01/22.

$HWM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HWM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 11/07/2024

$HWM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HWM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HWM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $124.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $118.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 01/14/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

