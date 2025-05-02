Fund Update: Dakota Wealth Management opened a $11.9M position in $FICO stock

Dakota Wealth Management has opened a new $11.9M position in $FICO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FICO.
$FICO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 450 institutional investors add shares of $FICO stock to their portfolio, and 440 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 200,139 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $398,462,739
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 144,266 shares (+5217.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $287,223,507
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 131,401 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,610,192
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 127,679 shares (+376.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,199,951
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 126,395 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,643,597
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 114,992 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $228,941,022
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 113,718 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,404,577
$FICO Insider Trading Activity
$FICO insiders have traded $FICO stock on the open market 247 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 247 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM J LANSING (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 137 sales selling 18,031 shares for an estimated $31,511,518.
- JAMES M WEHMANN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $23,015,459.
- DAVID A REY has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 4,677 shares for an estimated $10,945,475.
- BRADEN R KELLY has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 3,883 shares for an estimated $9,099,544.
- THOMAS A. BOWERS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 2,680 shares for an estimated $6,266,416.
- MARK R SCADINA (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,577 shares for an estimated $6,159,000.
- MARC F MCMORRIS sold 520 shares for an estimated $1,119,335
- HENRY TAYLOE STANSBURY sold 249 shares for an estimated $582,298
- STEVEN P. WEBER (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 139 shares for an estimated $273,054
$FICO Government Contracts
We have seen $2,400,000 of award payments to $FICO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE BLADEWORKS SOFTWARE LICENSE MAINTENACE AND SUPPORT WITH A 12-MON...: $2,400,000
$FICO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FICO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FICO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/27.
$FICO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FICO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024
$FICO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FICO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FICO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2500.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $2250.0 on 04/04/2025
- Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $2515.0 on 12/02/2024
- Kyle Peterson from Needham set a target price of $2500.0 on 11/07/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
