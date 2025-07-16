Fund Update: Dakota Wealth Management opened a $10.7M position in $EZU stock

Dakota Wealth Management has opened a new $10.7M position in $EZU, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EZU.
$EZU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $EZU stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 58,582,056 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,119,494,482
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 16,690,179 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $992,231,141
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,066,425 shares (+81.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $323,037,131
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 2,242,628 shares (+49.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,419,941
- RICHARD BERNSTEIN ADVISORS LLC removed 1,559,193 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,027,027
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,382,546 shares (+18275.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,620,574
- NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 1,149,097 shares (+2.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,189,415
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
