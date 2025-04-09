Fund Update: Czech National Bank Just Disclosed New Holdings

Czech National Bank just filed a portfolio update, which we received from a 13F disclosure. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and track moves made by other funds.

Per our estimates, the largest stock moves were:

An addition of 172,698 shares of $AAPL (~ $38,361,407) . This was an increase of ~5% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~5% over their previous position. An addition of 95,107 shares of $MSFT (~ $35,702,217) . This was an increase of ~6% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~6% over their previous position. An addition of 308,653 shares of $NVDA (~ $33,451,812) . This was an increase of ~6% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~6% over their previous position. An addition of 137,329 shares of $AMZN (~ $26,128,216) . This was an increase of ~7% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~7% over their previous position. An addition of 30,015 shares of $META (~ $17,299,445) . This was an increase of ~6% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~6% over their previous position. An addition of 77,922 shares of $DASH (~$14,241,804). This was an increase of ~inf% over their previous position.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

