Fund Update: Czech National Bank added 67,280 shares of SCHWAB (CHARLES) ($SCHW) to their portfolio

Czech National Bank has added 67,280 shares of $SCHW to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SCHW.

SCHWAB (CHARLES) Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 849 institutional investors add shares of SCHWAB (CHARLES) stock to their portfolio, and 832 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SCHWAB (CHARLES) Insider Trading Activity

SCHWAB (CHARLES) insiders have traded $SCHW stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCHW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES R. SCHWAB (Co-Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 694,539 shares for an estimated $55,911,014 .

. WALTER W BETTINGER (Co-Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 464,629 shares for an estimated $38,057,592 .

. CAROLYN SCHWAB-POMERANTZ has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 143,800 shares for an estimated $10,960,896 .

. JONATHAN M. CRAIG (MD, Head of Investor Services) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 51,926 shares for an estimated $4,031,957 .

. NIGEL J MURTAGH (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,968 shares for an estimated $2,181,908 .

. PAUL V WOOLWAY (MD, Chief Banking Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,261 shares for an estimated $1,964,225 .

. PETER J. III MORGAN (General Counsel) sold 14,643 shares for an estimated $1,181,709

CHRISTOPHER V DODDS sold 9,284 shares for an estimated $755,981

ARUN SARIN sold 8,548 shares for an estimated $699,405

JONATHAN S BEATTY (MD, Head of Advisor Services) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $601,708 .

. CHARLES A. RUFFEL sold 2,998 shares for an estimated $235,778

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SCHWAB (CHARLES) Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SCHW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCHW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

SCHWAB (CHARLES) Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SCHW in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/15/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SCHWAB (CHARLES), check out Quiver Quantitative's $SCHW forecast page.

SCHWAB (CHARLES) Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SCHW recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SCHW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $70.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $95.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Daniel Fannon from Jefferies set a target price of $84.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $74.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $68.0 on 10/15/2024

on 10/15/2024 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 10/15/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SCHW ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.