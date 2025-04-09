Fund Update: Czech National Bank added 137,329 shares of AMAZON.COM ($AMZN) to their portfolio

Czech National Bank has added 137,329 shares of $AMZN to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AMZN.

AMAZON.COM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,490 institutional investors add shares of AMAZON.COM stock to their portfolio, and 2,016 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMAZON.COM Insider Trading Activity

AMAZON.COM insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 102 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 102 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 16,354,620 shares for an estimated $3,376,943,584 .

. DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 60,211 shares for an estimated $13,265,635 .

. ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 41,568 shares for an estimated $8,746,378 .

. DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 36,740 shares for an estimated $7,808,025 .

. MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 30,500 shares for an estimated $6,418,120 .

. BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,220 shares for an estimated $6,224,354 .

. JONATHAN RUBINSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,670 shares for an estimated $4,000,369 .

. SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 12,624 shares for an estimated $2,724,197 .

. DANIEL P HUTTENLOCHER sold 1,237 shares for an estimated $246,237

KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 900 shares for an estimated $176,733

AMAZON.COM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 27 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

AMAZON.COM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMZN in the last several months. We have seen 22 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Positive" rating on 01/14/2025

AMAZON.COM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMZN recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $AMZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $270.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $265.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Tom Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $225.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Tom Forte from Maxim Group set a target price of $260.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Aaron Kessler from Seaport Global set a target price of $225.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $225.0 on 11/01/2024

on 11/01/2024 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $240.0 on 11/01/2024

