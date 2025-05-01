Fund Update: CWM, LLC added 2,706,726 shares of $SPIP to their portfolio

CWM, LLC has added 2,706,726 shares of $SPIP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPIP.
$SPIP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $SPIP stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CWM, LLC added 2,706,726 shares (+8652.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,403,431
- SILVER OAK SECURITIES, INCORPORATED added 1,257,851 shares (+11131.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,182,109
- 3EDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 596,105 shares (+76.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,725,249
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 478,559 shares (+68.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,112,328
- PRENTICE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 327,308 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,634,385
- ACT ADVISORS, LLC. added 288,973 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,623,107
- FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC removed 221,055 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,594,902
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
