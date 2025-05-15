Fund Update: Curi RMB Capital, LLC opened a $7.6M position in $BUSE stock

Curi RMB Capital, LLC has opened a new $7.6M position in $BUSE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BUSE.

$BUSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $BUSE stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BUSE Insider Trading Activity

$BUSE insiders have traded $BUSE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STANLEY J BRADSHAW has made 9 purchases buying 31,633 shares for an estimated $715,838 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN V KING purchased 16,427 shares for an estimated $402,928

KAREN M JENSEN has made 4 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $219,065 and 0 sales.

$BUSE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BUSE stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUSE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/13, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/17.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

