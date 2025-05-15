Fund Update: Curi RMB Capital, LLC opened a $7.0M position in $BUD stock

Curi RMB Capital, LLC has opened a new $7.0M position in $BUD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BUD.

$BUD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $BUD stock to their portfolio, and 294 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BUD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BUD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/04 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

$BUD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BUD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/09/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

$BUD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BUD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BUD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $70.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Sarah Simon from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $63.0 on 01/09/2025

