Fund Update: Curi RMB Capital, LLC opened a $7.0M position in $BUD stock

Curi RMB Capital, LLC has opened a new $7.0M position in $BUD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BUD.
$BUD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 234 institutional investors add shares of $BUD stock to their portfolio, and 294 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 4,323,062 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $216,455,714
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,818,772 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,963,604
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 1,498,297 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,235,163
- DODGE & COX added 1,119,308 shares (+2.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,904,600
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,083,963 shares (+66.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,728,762
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,027,591 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,451,481
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 1,004,225 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,820,091
$BUD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BUD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/04 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
$BUD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BUD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/09/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025
$BUD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BUD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BUD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $66.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $70.0 on 03/27/2025
- Sarah Simon from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $63.0 on 01/09/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
