Fund Update: Curi RMB Capital, LLC opened a $14.0M position in $WCLD stock

Curi RMB Capital, LLC has opened a new $14.0M position in $WCLD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WCLD.
$WCLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $WCLD stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 547,871 shares (+421.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,509,957
- KRANOT HISHTALMUT LE MORIM VE GANANOT HAVERA MENAHELET LTD removed 385,098 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,307,732
- CURI RMB CAPITAL, LLC added 374,312 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,044,186
- KRANOT HISHTALMUT LE MORIM TICHONIIM HAVERA MENAHELET LTD removed 143,639 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,590,702
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 116,598 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,726,472
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 102,763 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,855,667
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 96,847 shares (-62.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,095,230
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
