Fund Update: Curi RMB Capital, LLC added 29,485 shares of ELI LILLY ($LLY) to their portfolio

February 13, 2025 — 01:13 pm EST

February 13, 2025 — 01:13 pm EST

Curi RMB Capital, LLC has added 29,485 shares of $LLY to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LLY.

ELI LILLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,698 institutional investors add shares of ELI LILLY stock to their portfolio, and 1,699 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ELI LILLY Insider Trading Activity

ELI LILLY insiders have traded $LLY stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ENDOWMENT INC LILLY has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 261,832 shares for an estimated $233,715,151.
  • DANIEL SKOVRONSKY (EVP, CSO & Pres. LRL & LLY Imm) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,316,064.
  • DONALD A ZAKROWSKI (SVP, Finance, & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,650 shares for an estimated $1,435,542.

ELI LILLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LLY stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

