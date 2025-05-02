Fund Update: CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. added 36,216 shares of ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES ($RCL) to their portfolio

CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. has added 36,216 shares of $RCL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RCL.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 523 institutional investors add shares of ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES stock to their portfolio, and 428 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES Insider Trading Activity

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES insiders have traded $RCL stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARNE ALEXANDER WILHELMSEN has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 1,015,000 shares for an estimated $237,430,587 .

. JASON T LIBERTY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,000 shares for an estimated $15,193,336 .

. MICHAEL W BAYLEY (Pres&CEO, Royal Caribbean Intl) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 49,134 shares for an estimated $12,876,586 .

. RICHARD D FAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,500 shares for an estimated $5,005,338 .

. HARRI U KULOVAARA (EVP, Maritime) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,641 shares for an estimated $4,826,584 .

. NAFTALI HOLTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,000 shares for an estimated $4,447,528 .

. LAURA H BETHGE (President, Celebrity Cruises) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,992 shares for an estimated $3,925,752.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RCL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/25/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RCL forecast page.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $272.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $250.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 John Staszak from Argus Research set a target price of $280.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $272.0 on 12/02/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $RCL ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.