Fund Update: CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. added 247,903 shares of $RPRX to their portfolio

CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. has added 247,903 shares of $RPRX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RPRX.
$RPRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $RPRX stock to their portfolio, and 192 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 5,069,127 shares (+42.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,313,429
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,145,361 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,238,159
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,897,964 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,927,061
- SIGULER GUFF ADVISERS, LLC removed 2,369,170 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,752,262
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 1,987,975 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,713,242
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,926,224 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,137,974
- SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,866,361 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,610,869
$RPRX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RPRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
