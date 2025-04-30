Fund Update: Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. opened a $7.9M position in $BPOP stock

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. has opened a new $7.9M position in $BPOP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BPOP.

$BPOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $BPOP stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BPOP Insider Trading Activity

$BPOP insiders have traded $BPOP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELI SEPULVEDA (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,050,676

EDUARDO J. NEGRON (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,040,198

LUIS E. CESTERO (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,033,969

GILBERTO MONZON (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 9,600 shares for an estimated $984,682

BEATRIZ CASTELLVI (EVP & Chief Security Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $347,060

ADORNO DENISSA RODRIGUEZ (Senior VP & Comptroller) sold 1,825 shares for an estimated $178,315

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BPOP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BPOP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BPOP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BPOP forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BPOP ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.