Fund Update: Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. opened a $7.9M position in $BPOP stock

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. has opened a new $7.9M position in $BPOP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BPOP.
$BPOP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $BPOP stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 755,106 shares (+119.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,025,270
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 596,743 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,129,646
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 515,798 shares (+57.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,515,959
- STATE STREET CORP added 507,299 shares (+24.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,716,543
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 459,231 shares (+53.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,195,267
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 374,973 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,269,960
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 371,643 shares (+156.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,956,740
$BPOP Insider Trading Activity
$BPOP insiders have traded $BPOP stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPOP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELI SEPULVEDA (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,050,676
- EDUARDO J. NEGRON (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,040,198
- LUIS E. CESTERO (Executive Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,033,969
- GILBERTO MONZON (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 9,600 shares for an estimated $984,682
- BEATRIZ CASTELLVI (EVP & Chief Security Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $347,060
- ADORNO DENISSA RODRIGUEZ (Senior VP & Comptroller) sold 1,825 shares for an estimated $178,315
$BPOP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BPOP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025
