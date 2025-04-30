Fund Update: Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. opened a $6.1M position in $ENIC stock

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. has opened a new $6.1M position in $ENIC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ENIC.
$ENIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $ENIC stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CROSSMARK GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. added 1,878,353 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,142,214
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,602,988 shares (+23.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,616,605
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,178,723 shares (+469.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,394,722
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 752,448 shares (+1444.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,167,050
- STATE STREET CORP added 705,028 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,030,480
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 451,482 shares (+56.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,300,268
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 435,002 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,252,805
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
