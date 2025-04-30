Fund Update: Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. opened a $5.9M position in $PHI stock

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. has opened a new $5.9M position in $PHI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PHI.
$PHI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $PHI stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CROSSMARK GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. added 269,383 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,891,406
- INVESCO LTD. added 254,110 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,628,536
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 128,213 shares (+1189.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,839,917
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 72,393 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,603,504
- UBS GROUP AG added 71,847 shares (+924.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,591,411
- NIA IMPACT ADVISORS, LLC removed 67,819 shares (-80.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,502,190
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 52,175 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,155,676
$PHI Government Contracts
We have seen $294,604 of award payments to $PHI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PRIMARY VNET - CHANCERY COMPOUND: $122,824
- JUSMAG/PAT RENEWAL OF PLDT IGATE PREMIUM 200MBPS: $55,830
- 150MBPS DEDICATED INTERNET SERVICE PHILIPPINES: $46,153
- JUSMAG - SUBSCRIPTION OF I-GATE INTERNET ACCESS: $29,317
- JUSMAG/ DSCA TRUNKLINE IN ADUANA BLDG CAMP AGUINALDO: $14,343
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
