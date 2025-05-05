Fund Update: Crestwood Advisors Group, LLC opened a $63.6M position in $JMEE stock

Crestwood Advisors Group, LLC has opened a new $63.6M position in $JMEE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JMEE.
$JMEE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $JMEE stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CRESTWOOD ADVISORS GROUP, LLC added 1,136,446 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,618,247
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 427,626 shares (+38.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,858,544
- MERIDIAN FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLC added 261,978 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,665,528
- REDHAWK WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. removed 143,396 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,027,308
- INDEPENDENT ADVISOR ALLIANCE added 130,880 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,914,313
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 130,148 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,285,685
- CITIGROUP INC added 125,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,558,750
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
