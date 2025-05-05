Fund Update: Crestwood Advisors Group, LLC opened a $27.2M position in $XMHQ stock

Crestwood Advisors Group, LLC has opened a new $27.2M position in $XMHQ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XMHQ.
$XMHQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $XMHQ stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SMITH ANGLIN FINANCIAL, LLC removed 774,707 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,908,931
- BOGART WEALTH, LLC removed 397,103 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,346,837
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 381,123 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,529,181
- CRESTWOOD ADVISORS GROUP, LLC added 297,511 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,231,181
- MORGAN STANLEY added 236,363 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,274,664
- INDEPENDENT ADVISOR ALLIANCE added 222,325 shares (+1709.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,892,342
- UMB BANK, N.A. added 176,416 shares (+156.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,147,356
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
