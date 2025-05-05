Fund Update: Crestwood Advisors Group, LLC opened a $16.9M position in $DEO stock

Crestwood Advisors Group, LLC has opened a new $16.9M position in $DEO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DEO.

$DEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 358 institutional investors add shares of $DEO stock to their portfolio, and 528 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DEO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DEO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DEO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/20.

on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.

on 03/19. SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 01/10.

$DEO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DEO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Sell" rating on 01/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

