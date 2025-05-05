Fund Update: Crestwood Advisors Group, LLC opened a $16.9M position in $DEO stock

Crestwood Advisors Group, LLC has opened a new $16.9M position in $DEO, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DEO.
$DEO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 358 institutional investors add shares of $DEO stock to their portfolio, and 528 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANOE FINANCIAL LP removed 8,068,468 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $845,494,761
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 1,980,951 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,838,300
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 1,822,994 shares (+234.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $231,757,227
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 1,296,285 shares (+1181.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,796,712
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,017,107 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,304,812
- FMR LLC added 571,873 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,702,214
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 568,129 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,534,237
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$DEO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DEO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DEO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 01/10.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$DEO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DEO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/10/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Sell" rating on 01/07/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DEO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DEO forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DEO ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.