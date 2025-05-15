Fund Update: Creative Planning opened a $9.4M position in $SMIZ stock

Creative Planning has opened a new $9.4M position in $SMIZ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SMIZ.
$SMIZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $SMIZ stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 311,077 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,412,070
- SANCHEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP added 178,765 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,408,785
- CREATIVEONE WEALTH, LLC added 168,426 shares (+105.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,095,964
- AVIOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 78,541 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,376,367
- TRUE PRIVATE WEALTH ADVISORS added 68,192 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,262,562
- PROSPERITY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. removed 50,181 shares (-48.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,518,296
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 42,333 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,280,844
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
