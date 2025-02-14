Fund Update: Creative Planning opened a $5.2M position in $BFC stock

Creative Planning has opened a new $5.2M position in $BFC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BFC.
$BFC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $BFC stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MERIT FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 84,524 shares (+88.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,375,483
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 52,749 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,226,898
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 24,635 shares (+103.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,441,082
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 20,926 shares (+207.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,897,988
- MORGAN STANLEY added 19,800 shares (+132.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,795,860
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 18,861 shares (+42.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,868,936
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 11,710 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,062,097
$BFC Insider Trading Activity
$BFC insiders have traded $BFC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN E JOHNSON sold 2,400 shares for an estimated $255,072
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
