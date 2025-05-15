Fund Update: Creative Planning opened a $37.0M position in $ZECP stock

Creative Planning has opened a new $37.0M position in $ZECP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ZECP.
$ZECP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $ZECP stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 1,229,669 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,000,740
- TRUE PRIVATE WEALTH ADVISORS added 181,267 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,520,468
- ACCURATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 180,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,509,291
- CREATIVEONE WEALTH, LLC added 148,071 shares (+69.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,455,456
- MENARD FINANCIAL GROUP LLC added 140,315 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,222,078
- AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 107,919 shares (-38.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,247,282
- ADVISORY SERVICES NETWORK, LLC added 101,307 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,048,327
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
