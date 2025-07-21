Fund Update: Copeland Capital Management, LLC opened a $27.4M position in $PRI stock

Copeland Capital Management, LLC has opened a new $27.4M position in $PRI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PRI.
$PRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of $PRI stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 442,022 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $120,968,160
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 299,219 shares (+1303.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,136,782
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 199,715 shares (+171.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,824,908
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 128,845 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,660,267
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 100,212 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $27,425,018
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 65,623 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,671,712
- BAMCO INC /NY/ removed 51,617 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,686,585
$PRI Insider Trading Activity
$PRI insiders have traded $PRI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENN J. WILLIAMS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,492,803.
- PETER W. SCHNEIDER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,126,538.
- SANJEEV DHEER sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $354,913
- NICHOLAS ADAM JENDUSA (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 234 shares for an estimated $65,554
$PRI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PRI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 02/24.
$PRI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $311.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $296.0 on 05/19/2025
- Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $315.0 on 04/09/2025
- Jack Matten from BMO Capital set a target price of $311.0 on 01/23/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
