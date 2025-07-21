Stocks
PRI

Fund Update: Copeland Capital Management, LLC opened a $27.4M position in $PRI stock

July 21, 2025 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative

Copeland Capital Management, LLC has opened a new $27.4M position in $PRI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PRI.

$PRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of $PRI stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PRI Insider Trading Activity

$PRI insiders have traded $PRI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GLENN J. WILLIAMS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,492,803.
  • PETER W. SCHNEIDER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,126,538.
  • SANJEEV DHEER sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $354,913
  • NICHOLAS ADAM JENDUSA (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 234 shares for an estimated $65,554

$PRI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PRI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PRI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $311.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $296.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $315.0 on 04/09/2025
  • Jack Matten from BMO Capital set a target price of $311.0 on 01/23/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

