Stocks
WSC

Fund Update: Copeland Capital Management, LLC opened a $23.9M position in $WSC stock

July 21, 2025 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Copeland Capital Management, LLC has opened a new $23.9M position in $WSC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WSC.

$WSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $WSC stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 13,608,666 shares (+164.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $378,320,914
  • BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 5,229,918 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,391,720
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,369,098 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,660,924
  • STATE STREET CORP added 2,637,100 shares (+79.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,311,380
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,924,653 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,505,353
  • BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 1,833,807 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,979,834
  • MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 1,741,065 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,401,607

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $WSC Data Alerts


Sign Up

$WSC Insider Trading Activity

$WSC insiders have traded $WSC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIK OLSSON sold 110,307 shares for an estimated $3,329,991
  • BRADLEY LEE SOULTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $555,300 and 0 sales.
  • DOMINICK P ZARCONE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $261,876
  • TIMOTHY D BOSWELL (President & COO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $145,713

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WSC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WSC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025
  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WSC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WSC forecast page.

$WSC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WSC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 05/12/2025
  • Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $34.0 on 04/04/2025
  • Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer set a target price of $38.0 on 03/10/2025
  • Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 03/10/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $WSC ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.