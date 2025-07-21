Fund Update: Copeland Capital Management, LLC opened a $23.9M position in $WSC stock

Copeland Capital Management, LLC has opened a new $23.9M position in $WSC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WSC.

$WSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $WSC stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WSC Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $WSC Data Alerts

$WSC insiders have traded $WSC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK OLSSON sold 110,307 shares for an estimated $3,329,991

BRADLEY LEE SOULTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $555,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DOMINICK P ZARCONE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $261,876

TIMOTHY D BOSWELL (President & COO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $145,713

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WSC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WSC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WSC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WSC forecast page.

$WSC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WSC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $34.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer set a target price of $38.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 03/10/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $WSC ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.