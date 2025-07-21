Fund Update: Copeland Capital Management, LLC opened a $23.9M position in $WSC stock

Copeland Capital Management, LLC has opened a new $23.9M position in $WSC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WSC.
$WSC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $WSC stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 13,608,666 shares (+164.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $378,320,914
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 5,229,918 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,391,720
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,369,098 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,660,924
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,637,100 shares (+79.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,311,380
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,924,653 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,505,353
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 1,833,807 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,979,834
- MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 1,741,065 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,401,607
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$WSC Insider Trading Activity
$WSC insiders have traded $WSC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIK OLSSON sold 110,307 shares for an estimated $3,329,991
- BRADLEY LEE SOULTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $555,300 and 0 sales.
- DOMINICK P ZARCONE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $261,876
- TIMOTHY D BOSWELL (President & COO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $145,713
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WSC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WSC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WSC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WSC forecast page.
$WSC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WSC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WSC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 05/12/2025
- Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $34.0 on 04/04/2025
- Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer set a target price of $38.0 on 03/10/2025
- Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 03/10/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $WSC ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.