Fund Update: Copeland Capital Management, LLC added 823,166 shares of SECURE IDENTITY ($YOU) to their portfolio

Copeland Capital Management, LLC has added 823,166 shares of $YOU to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $YOU.

SECURE IDENTITY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of SECURE IDENTITY stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SECURE IDENTITY Insider Trading Activity

SECURE IDENTITY insiders have traded $YOU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YOU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM WIENER sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $75,000

SECURE IDENTITY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YOU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/01/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

