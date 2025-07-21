Fund Update: Copeland Capital Management, LLC added 244,252 shares of ESQUIRE FL HOLD ($ESQ) to their portfolio

Copeland Capital Management, LLC has added 244,252 shares of $ESQ to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ESQ.

ESQUIRE FL HOLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of ESQUIRE FL HOLD stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ESQUIRE FL HOLD Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ESQ Data Alerts

ESQUIRE FL HOLD insiders have traded $ESQ stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SELIG ZISES has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 33,000 shares for an estimated $2,644,907 .

. ARI P KORNHABER (EVP and Head of Corp Dev) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,670,230 .

. KEVIN C WATERHOUSE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $251,606 .

. RICHARD T POWERS sold 1,427 shares for an estimated $124,134

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ESQUIRE FL HOLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESQ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ESQUIRE FL HOLD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ESQ forecast page.

ESQUIRE FL HOLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ESQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $99.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $102.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Justin Crowley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $96.0 on 04/25/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ESQ ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.