Fund Update: Copeland Capital Management, LLC added 137,860 shares of ROYAL GOLD ($RGLD) to their portfolio

Copeland Capital Management, LLC has added 137,860 shares of $RGLD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RGLD.

ROYAL GOLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 270 institutional investors add shares of ROYAL GOLD stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ROYAL GOLD Insider Trading Activity

ROYAL GOLD insiders have traded $RGLD stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM HOLMES HEISSENBUTTEL (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,884 shares for an estimated $972,217 .

. WILLIAM M. HAYES sold 1,984 shares for an estimated $291,747

PAUL LIBNER (SVP & CFO) sold 1,756 shares for an estimated $268,668

DANIEL BREEZE (SVP Corp Dev of RGLD Gold AG) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,455 shares for an estimated $221,082 .

. RANDY SHEFMAN (SVP & General Counsel) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $201,474

ROYAL GOLD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RGLD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

ROYAL GOLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RGLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RGLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $166.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $170.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Mike Kozak from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $162.0 on 11/07/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

