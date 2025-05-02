Fund Update: COOKE & BIELER LP added 20,582 shares of WHITE MTNS INS GROUP ($WTM) to their portfolio

COOKE & BIELER LP has added 20,582 shares of $WTM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WTM.
WHITE MTNS INS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of WHITE MTNS INS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 23,345 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,407,425
- FMR LLC removed 21,499 shares (-96.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,816,844
- COOKE & BIELER LP added 20,582 shares (+60.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,637,021
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 12,328 shares (+37.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,978,699
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 10,749 shares (-17.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,907,449
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 9,308 shares (+85.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,104,618
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 8,200 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,949,492
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
