Fund Update: Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. opened a $26.1M position in $AXP stock

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. has opened a new $26.1M position in $AXP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AXP.

$AXP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,072 institutional investors add shares of $AXP stock to their portfolio, and 1,216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AXP Insider Trading Activity

$AXP insiders have traded $AXP stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J SQUERI (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,841 shares for an estimated $16,241,200 .

. RAYMOND JOABAR (Grp. Pres., GMNS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,300 shares for an estimated $8,290,763 .

. DENISE PICKETT (Pres., GSG and TLS) sold 22,752 shares for an estimated $7,250,834

ANNA MARRS (Group Pres., GMNS) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 21,955 shares for an estimated $6,320,503 .

. GLENDA G MCNEAL (Chief Partner Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,410 shares for an estimated $3,089,922 .

. RAVIKUMAR RADHAKRISHNAN (Chief Information Officer) sold 9,485 shares for an estimated $3,027,327

HOWARD GROSFIELD (Group Pres., U.S. Cons. Serv.) sold 9,450 shares for an estimated $2,603,475

CAILLEC CHRISTOPHE LE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,820,880

MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $998,593

QUINN JESSICA LIEBERMAN (EVP - Controller) sold 3,028 shares for an estimated $897,590

$AXP Government Contracts

We have seen $549,709 of award payments to $AXP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$AXP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AXP stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AXP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXP in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 12/19/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

$AXP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AXP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AXP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $320.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $315.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 David Rochester from Compass Point set a target price of $325.0 on 12/19/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

