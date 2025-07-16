Fund Update: CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO opened a $92.7M position in $EHC stock

CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO has opened a new $92.7M position in $EHC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EHC.
$EHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $EHC stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO added 755,862 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $92,691,357
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 743,967 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,348,977
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 587,947 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,547,272
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 506,139 shares (+116.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,261,757
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 424,691 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,012,704
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 415,726 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,104,729
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 411,836 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,710,750
$EHC Insider Trading Activity
$EHC insiders have traded $EHC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK J TARR (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 118,384 shares for an estimated $14,387,152.
- DOUGLAS E COLTHARP (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 43,575 shares for an estimated $5,017,537.
- JOHN PATRICK DARBY (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,147,900
- ELISSA JOY CHARBONNEAU (Chief Medical Officer) sold 4,279 shares for an estimated $498,974
- ANDREW L PRICE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,042 shares for an estimated $495,578
$EHC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EHC in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/05/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
$EHC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EHC recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $EHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Raj Kumar from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $135.0 on 06/05/2025
- Paul Knight from Keybanc set a target price of $135.0 on 05/27/2025
- Andrew Mok from UBS set a target price of $130.0 on 04/28/2025
- Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 04/28/2025
- David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 04/28/2025
- Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $129.0 on 04/25/2025
