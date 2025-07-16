Fund Update: CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO opened a $92.7M position in $EHC stock

CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO has opened a new $92.7M position in $EHC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EHC.

$EHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $EHC stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EHC Insider Trading Activity

$EHC insiders have traded $EHC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK J TARR (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 118,384 shares for an estimated $14,387,152 .

. DOUGLAS E COLTHARP (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 43,575 shares for an estimated $5,017,537 .

. JOHN PATRICK DARBY (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,147,900

ELISSA JOY CHARBONNEAU (Chief Medical Officer) sold 4,279 shares for an estimated $498,974

ANDREW L PRICE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,042 shares for an estimated $495,578

$EHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EHC in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/05/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

$EHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EHC recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $EHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Raj Kumar from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $135.0 on 06/05/2025

Paul Knight from Keybanc set a target price of $135.0 on 05/27/2025

Andrew Mok from UBS set a target price of $130.0 on 04/28/2025

Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 04/28/2025

David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 04/28/2025

Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $129.0 on 04/25/2025

