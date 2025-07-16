Fund Update: CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO opened a $87.2M position in $MSI stock

CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO has opened a new $87.2M position in $MSI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MSI.
$MSI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 627 institutional investors add shares of $MSI stock to their portfolio, and 600 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,081,823 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $454,863,298
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 581,013 shares (-54.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,373,301
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 381,401 shares (-68.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,981,171
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 379,092 shares (+28.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $165,970,268
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 356,905 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $156,256,578
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 339,595 shares (-40.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,678,086
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 328,120 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,654,217
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$MSI Insider Trading Activity
$MSI insiders have traded $MSI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH D DENMAN sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $536,987
- KATHERINE A MAHER (CVP and CAO) sold 1,073 shares for an estimated $449,423
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MSI Government Contracts
We have seen $144,665,766 of award payments to $MSI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CNIC ELMR SUSTAINMENT SUPPORT: $22,868,449
- ENTERPRISE RADIO CORE ASTRO 25 RADIO SYSTEMS UPGRADE AGREEMENT INFRASTRUCTURE REFRESH, SECURITY, AND SUPPOR...: $22,332,072
- DESIGN AND ENGINEERING IMPLEMENTATION PHASE II: $12,200,000
- VESTA-S CYBER SUPPORT-SIL: $9,058,117
- ICE REQUIRES ASTRO 25 SECURITY UPDATE SERVICE (SUS) AND (40) HOURS PER MONTH OF CYBERSECURITY ENGINEERING S...: $8,776,292
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$MSI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MSI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$MSI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/17/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MSI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSI forecast page.
$MSI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $508.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Spinola from UBS set a target price of $490.0 on 07/16/2025
- Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $511.0 on 05/05/2025
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $515.0 on 04/17/2025
- Erik Lapinski from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $505.0 on 02/14/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSI ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.