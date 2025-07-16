Fund Update: CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO opened a $87.2M position in $MSI stock

CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO has opened a new $87.2M position in $MSI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MSI.

$MSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 627 institutional investors add shares of $MSI stock to their portfolio, and 600 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MSI Insider Trading Activity

$MSI insiders have traded $MSI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH D DENMAN sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $536,987

KATHERINE A MAHER (CVP and CAO) sold 1,073 shares for an estimated $449,423

$MSI Government Contracts

We have seen $144,665,766 of award payments to $MSI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$MSI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MSI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/26.

$MSI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/17/2025

$MSI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $508.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Spinola from UBS set a target price of $490.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $511.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $515.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Erik Lapinski from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $505.0 on 02/14/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

