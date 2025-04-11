Fund Update: CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO opened a $112.7M position in $WMB stock

CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO has opened a new $112.7M position in $WMB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WMB.
$WMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 651 institutional investors add shares of $WMB stock to their portfolio, and 660 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 8,912,443 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $482,341,415
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 7,791,039 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $421,651,030
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,982,883 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $323,793,627
- BLACKSTONE INC. added 5,068,738 shares (+36.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,320,100
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,608,089 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,389,776
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,536,374 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,508,560
- STATE STREET CORP removed 3,744,706 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $202,663,488
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$WMB Insider Trading Activity
$WMB insiders have traded $WMB stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHEAL G. DUNN (Executive Vice President & COO) sold 96,687 shares for an estimated $5,128,278
- CHAD A. TEPLY (Senior Vice President) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,467,960
- MARY A. HAUSMAN (VP Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,847 shares for an estimated $959,169.
- LARRY C LARSEN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,684 shares for an estimated $833,032.
- TERRANCE LANE WILSON (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $677,500.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WMB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WMB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/16/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WMB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WMB forecast page.
$WMB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WMB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $WMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stewart Glickman from Williams Trading set a target price of $62.0 on 11/08/2024
- Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 11/04/2024
- Jean Ann Salisbury from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 10/17/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $WMB ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.