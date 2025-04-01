Fund Update: CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC opened a $38.5M position in $ACGL stock

CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC has opened a new $38.5M position in $ACGL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ACGL.

$ACGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 391 institutional investors add shares of $ACGL stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACGL Insider Trading Activity

$ACGL insiders have traded $ACGL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOUIS T PETRILLO (OFFICER OF SUBSIDIARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $1,927,334.

$ACGL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ACGL stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

$ACGL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACGL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024

$ACGL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ACGL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ACGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $107.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Michael Zaremski from Capital One Financial set a target price of $104.0 on 11/06/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

