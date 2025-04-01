Fund Update: CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC Just Disclosed New Holdings

CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC just filed a portfolio update, which we received from a 13F disclosure. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and track moves made by other funds.

Per our estimates, the largest stock moves were:

A decrease of -301,394 shares of $PGR (~ $85,297,516 ). This was a decrease of ~35% from their previous position.

). This was a decrease of ~35% from their previous position. A decrease of -33,323 shares of $MKL (~ $62,301,014 ). This was a decrease of ~100% from their previous position.

). This was a decrease of ~100% from their previous position. A decrease of -147,964 shares of $MSFT (~ $55,544,206 ). This was a decrease of ~47% from their previous position.

). This was a decrease of ~47% from their previous position. An addition of 521,411 shares of $SGOV (~ $52,490,445) . This was an increase of ~37% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~37% over their previous position. An addition of 400,697 shares of $ACGL (~ $38,539,037) . This was an increase of ~inf% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~inf% over their previous position. An addition of 116,139 shares of $APD (~$34,251,714). This was an increase of ~128% over their previous position.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

