Fund Update: CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 116,139 shares of AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS ($APD) to their portfolio

CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC has added 116,139 shares of $APD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $APD.

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 703 institutional investors add shares of AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS stock to their portfolio, and 728 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Insider Trading Activity

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS insiders have traded $APD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IVO BOLS (President, Europe & Africa) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $5,648,760

SEAN D MAJOR (Executive VP & General Counsel) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,419,570

MELISSA N. SCHAEFFER (Exec Vice President and CFO) sold 3,233 shares for an estimated $993,565

VICTORIA BRIFO (Exec VP, Chief HR Officer) sold 2,362 shares for an estimated $745,966

BRIAN GALOVICH (Exec VP, CIO) sold 2,089 shares for an estimated $659,685

FRANCESCO MAIONE (President, Americas) sold 2,016 shares for an estimated $616,896

AHMED HABABOU (President, Middle East & India) sold 1,608 shares for an estimated $495,215

KURT LEFEVERE (President, Asia) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $474,255

WILBUR MOK (President, Equip. Businesses) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $410,644

WALTER L. NELSON (Sr. VP, Glob Helium & Rare Gas) sold 589 shares for an estimated $181,706

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Government Contracts

We have seen $129,963,031 of award payments to $APD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $APD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APD in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/17/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/14/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/07/2024

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/07/2024

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $APD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $364.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $385.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $375.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $350.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a target price of $364.0 on 10/07/2024

on 10/07/2024 Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI set a target price of $365.0 on 10/07/2024

on 10/07/2024 Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $345.0 on 10/07/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

