Fund Update: Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added 200,221 shares of MSA SAFETY ($MSA) to their portfolio

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC has added 200,221 shares of $MSA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MSA.
MSA SAFETY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of MSA SAFETY stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 1,949,047 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $323,093,521
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 674,560 shares (+99.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,821,811
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 271,264 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,967,433
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 241,061 shares (+554.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,960,681
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 200,221 shares (+33.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,370,418
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 180,332 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,893,635
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 173,210 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,713,021
MSA SAFETY Insider Trading Activity
MSA SAFETY insiders have traded $MSA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN D. BUCK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 717 shares for an estimated $114,003
MSA SAFETY Government Contracts
We have seen $61,581,134 of award payments to $MSA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SELF-CONTAINED BREATHING APPARATUS (SCBA): $28,573,708
- DELIVERY ORDER 70Z04024F62306B00 UNDER MSA CONTRACT 70Z04024D62301B00Y00 FOR G1 SELF CONTAINED BREATHING AP...: $15,306,957
- 1. CONTRACTOR SHALL PROVIDE SELF-CONTAINED BREATHING APPARATUS (SCBA) ASSEMBLY AND RELATED PARTS.: $7,093,774
- SELF-CONTAINED BREATHING APPARATUS (SCBA): $3,016,268
- STYX SENSOR MODULE: $2,285,085
MSA SAFETY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $197.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Shlisky from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $195.0 on 12/18/2024
- Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $200.0 on 11/05/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
