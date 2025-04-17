Fund Update: Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added 200,221 shares of MSA SAFETY ($MSA) to their portfolio

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC has added 200,221 shares of $MSA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MSA.

MSA SAFETY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of MSA SAFETY stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MSA SAFETY Insider Trading Activity

MSA SAFETY insiders have traded $MSA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN D. BUCK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 717 shares for an estimated $114,003

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MSA SAFETY Government Contracts

We have seen $61,581,134 of award payments to $MSA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

MSA SAFETY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $197.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Shlisky from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $195.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $200.0 on 11/05/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSA ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.