Fund Update: Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC added 109,439 shares of KADANT ($KAI) to their portfolio

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC has added 109,439 shares of $KAI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KAI.

KADANT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of KADANT stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KADANT Insider Trading Activity

KADANT insiders have traded $KAI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J MCKENNEY (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,026 shares for an estimated $2,974,286 .

. DARA F MITCHELL (Senior VP, Corp. Development) sold 1,001 shares for an estimated $398,041

FREDRIK H WESTERHOUT (Vice President) sold 600 shares for an estimated $238,351

MICHAEL C. COLWELL (Vice President) sold 497 shares for an estimated $197,090

REBECCA MARTINEZ O'MARA sold 300 shares for an estimated $117,778

THOMAS ANDREW BLANCHARD (Vice President) sold 325 shares for an estimated $111,017

THOMAS C LEONARD sold 152 shares for an estimated $60,528

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $KAI ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.