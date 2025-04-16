Fund Update: Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA opened a $113.3M position in $AME stock

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA has opened a new $113.3M position in $AME, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AME.
$AME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 438 institutional investors add shares of $AME stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,371,062 shares (+70.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $427,407,636
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 2,319,078 shares (-88.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $418,037,000
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,973,525 shares (-39.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,747,616
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,392,664 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $251,041,612
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 981,958 shares (+185.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,007,749
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 968,661 shares (+393.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,610,831
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 794,473 shares (+240.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,211,702
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AME Insider Trading Activity
$AME insiders have traded $AME stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN WESLEY HARDIN (PRES. - ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS) sold 19,450 shares for an estimated $3,816,624
- TONY J CIAMPITTI (PRES. - ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS) sold 16,210 shares for an estimated $3,193,528
- EMANUELA SPERANZA (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,747 shares for an estimated $1,321,727.
- DAVID F. HERMANCE (PRESIDENT - ELECTROMECHANICAL) sold 6,243 shares for an estimated $1,192,328
- STEVEN W KOHLHAGEN sold 1,320 shares for an estimated $250,027
- THOMAS A AMATO sold 710 shares for an estimated $125,414
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AME Government Contracts
We have seen $43,072,602 of award payments to $AME over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PORTABLE RAD DETECTORS: $7,498,030
- ANECHOIC NEAR FIELD TEST CHAMBER AT LETTERKENNY ARMY DEPOT: $5,785,200
- CHIPS ATOM PROBE LEAP NI-25-3005: $5,143,779
- UTTR - PHANTOM CAMERAS: $1,800,000
- EXPEDITIONARY FLUID ANALYSIS SYSTEM (EFAS): $1,567,885
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$AME Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AME in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/22/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AME, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AME forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AME ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.