Fund Update: Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA opened a $113.3M position in $AME stock

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA has opened a new $113.3M position in $AME, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AME.

$AME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 438 institutional investors add shares of $AME stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AME Insider Trading Activity

$AME insiders have traded $AME stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN WESLEY HARDIN (PRES. - ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS) sold 19,450 shares for an estimated $3,816,624

TONY J CIAMPITTI (PRES. - ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS) sold 16,210 shares for an estimated $3,193,528

EMANUELA SPERANZA (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,747 shares for an estimated $1,321,727 .

. DAVID F. HERMANCE (PRESIDENT - ELECTROMECHANICAL) sold 6,243 shares for an estimated $1,192,328

STEVEN W KOHLHAGEN sold 1,320 shares for an estimated $250,027

THOMAS A AMATO sold 710 shares for an estimated $125,414

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AME Government Contracts

We have seen $43,072,602 of award payments to $AME over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$AME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AME in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/22/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AME, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AME forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AME ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.