Fund Update: Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA added 99,149 shares of INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE ($ICE) to their portfolio

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA has added 99,149 shares of $ICE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ICE.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 750 institutional investors add shares of INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE stock to their portfolio, and 754 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Insider Trading Activity

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE insiders have traded $ICE stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY C SPRECHER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 492,492 shares for an estimated $85,943,456 .

. BENJAMIN JACKSON (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 30,832 shares for an estimated $5,129,977 .

. MAYUR KAPANI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 25,607 shares for an estimated $4,317,755 .

. ELIZABETH KATHRYN KING (Global Head of Clearing & CRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,768 shares for an estimated $2,942,207 .

. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT EDMONDS (President, Fixed Income & Data) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,422 shares for an estimated $2,476,357 .

. LYNN C MARTIN (President, NYSE Group) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,636 shares for an estimated $2,434,525 .

. DOUGLAS FOLEY (SVP, HR & Administration) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,780 shares for an estimated $2,315,844 .

. JAMES W NAMKUNG (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,812 shares for an estimated $1,163,447 .

. JUDITH A SPRIESER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,654 shares for an estimated $1,111,137 .

. STUART GLEN WILLIAMS (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,228 shares for an estimated $378,760

WARREN GARDINER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,568 shares for an estimated $275,811

MARTHA A TIRINNANZI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 794 shares for an estimated $140,827 .

. WILLIAM JEFFERSON HAGUE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 530 shares for an estimated $94,136.

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ICE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/17/2025

INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ICE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ICE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $199.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $206.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $210.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $192.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $189.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $189.0 on 01/17/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

