Fund Update: Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA added 104,484 shares of MARSH & MCLENNANS ($MMC) to their portfolio

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA has added 104,484 shares of $MMC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MMC.

MARSH & MCLENNANS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 751 institutional investors add shares of MARSH & MCLENNANS stock to their portfolio, and 656 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MARSH & MCLENNANS Insider Trading Activity

MARSH & MCLENNANS insiders have traded $MMC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS MARK STUDER (President and CEO of OWG) sold 49,390 shares for an estimated $11,367,745

JOHN Q DOYLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,160 shares for an estimated $9,888,628 .

. DEAN MICHAEL KLISURA (President & CEO, Guy Carpenter) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,690 shares for an estimated $4,017,626 .

. JOHN JUDE JONES (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,824 shares for an estimated $2,545,205 .

. MARK C MCGIVNEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,510 shares for an estimated $2,469,534

PAUL BESWICK (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $550,302

STACY MILLS (Vice President and Controller) sold 1,317 shares for an estimated $309,455

MARSH & MCLENNANS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MMC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

MARSH & MCLENNANS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Underperform" rating on 07/09/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/09/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/06/2025

MARSH & MCLENNANS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MMC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $238.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $229.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $214.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $233.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $244.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $261.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 C. Gregory Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $250.0 on 02/06/2025

