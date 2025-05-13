Fund Update: COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS opened a $3.9M position in $PYCR stock

COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS has opened a new $3.9M position in $PYCR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PYCR.
$PYCR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $PYCR stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 5,614,452 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,988,302
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,696,086 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,500,169
- ALPINE ASSOCIATES MANAGEMENT INC. added 2,221,527 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,851,065
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,881,202 shares (+6222.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,214,172
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 1,522,450 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,271,896
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 1,401,983 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,460,498
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,354,363 shares (-97.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,150,520
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.