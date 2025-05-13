Fund Update: COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS opened a $3.7M position in $GWRE stock

COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS has opened a new $3.7M position in $GWRE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GWRE.
$GWRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of $GWRE stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,093,773 shares (+63.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $767,009,309
- WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 972,743 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,985,014
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 720,322 shares (+16.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,959,529
- ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P. removed 614,150 shares (-21.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,533,407
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 597,814 shares (-54.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,779,484
- INVESCO LTD. added 589,424 shares (+70.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,434,480
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 576,188 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,133,773
$GWRE Insider Trading Activity
$GWRE insiders have traded $GWRE stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL GEORGE ROSENBAUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 34,669 shares for an estimated $6,559,021.
- JOHN P MULLEN (President) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 30,981 shares for an estimated $5,872,555.
- JEFFREY ELLIOTT COOPER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,260 shares for an estimated $1,500,209.
- JAMES WINSTON KING (Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,084 shares for an estimated $1,311,456.
- MICHAEL C KELLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,787 shares for an estimated $680,833.
- DAVID S BAUER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $181,475.
$GWRE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GWRE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
$GWRE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GWRE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GWRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $243.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $236.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
