Fund Update: COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS opened a $11.7M position in $WDAY stock

COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC SCHOOL EMPLS RETRMT SYS has opened a new $11.7M position in $WDAY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $WDAY.

$WDAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 595 institutional investors add shares of $WDAY stock to their portfolio, and 459 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WDAY Insider Trading Activity

$WDAY insiders have traded $WDAY stock on the open market 153 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 153 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WDAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A DUFFIELD has made 0 purchases and 104 sales selling 1,048,438 shares for an estimated $264,380,724 .

. GEORGE J JR STILL has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $5,942,334 .

. SAYAN CHAKRABORTY (President, Prod. and Tech.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 10,994 shares for an estimated $2,809,128 .

. RICHARD HARRY SAUER (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,811 shares for an estimated $1,665,167 .

. CARL M. ESCHENBACH (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $1,586,653 .

. WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,657 shares for an estimated $905,009 .

. DOUGLAS A. ROBINSON (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,121 shares for an estimated $812,370 .

. MARK S. GARFIELD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 472 shares for an estimated $117,169

