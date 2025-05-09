Fund Update: COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC opened a $9.4M position in $DMBS stock

COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC has opened a new $9.4M position in $DMBS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DMBS.
$DMBS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $DMBS stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GRADIENT INVESTMENTS LLC removed 488,945 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,982,752
- EVERGREEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 254,101 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,222,258
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 191,534 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,394,742
- SAVVY ADVISORS, INC. added 109,228 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,253,866
- SIGNAL ADVISORS WEALTH, LLC added 102,701 shares (+536.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,037,484
- BROWN FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 76,411 shares (+81.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,675,369
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 59,301 shares (-72.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,852,378
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
