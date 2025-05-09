Fund Update: COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC opened a $5.0M position in $SEZL stock

COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC has opened a new $5.0M position in $SEZL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SEZL.

$SEZL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $SEZL stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SEZL Insider Trading Activity

$SEZL insiders have traded $SEZL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEZL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL MARTIN PURCELL has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 24,501 shares for an estimated $10,602,054 .

. PAUL PARADIS (Director & President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 36,932 shares for an estimated $8,905,940 .

. KAREN HARTJE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,457 shares for an estimated $1,093,533

KYLE M. BREHM has made 2 purchases buying 216 shares for an estimated $82,212 and 0 sales.

$SEZL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEZL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Northland Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

