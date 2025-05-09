Fund Update: COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC opened a $36.5M position in $AVNM stock

COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC has opened a new $36.5M position in $AVNM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVNM.
$AVNM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $AVNM stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 625,690 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,485,110
- B&D WHITE CAPITAL COMPANY, LLC added 121,930 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,677,959
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 105,024 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,752,038
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 27,629 shares (+117.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,513,207
- BWM PLANNING, LLC added 20,624 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,129,551
- GEOMETRIC WEALTH ADVISORS added 16,876 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $924,278
- AUSDAL FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. added 13,067 shares (+53.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $715,663
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.